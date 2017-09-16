Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil came away with a clutch 7-5, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja of India in doubles play on Saturday in its best-of-five Davis Cup tie.
The Canadians now lead the tie 2-1, with a pair of singles matches wrapping up play on Sunday.
The winning nation will be competing in the World Group for 2018, with the losing country to be relegated to its respective zonal group.
Canada is looking to extend its current record six-year spell in the World Group and has won six of its last seven home ties.
India is bidding to return to the World Group for the first time since 2011.
Nestor, who played his 51st Davis Cup match and came in with a 32-11 doubles record, is 43rd amongst doubles players in the current global rankings, with Pospisil sitting in 111th. Bopanna came in at 19th and Purav Raja in 56th.
The pairing of Nestor and Pospiisil now hold a 6-4 record when playing together in doubles on the Davis Cup stage. Nestor, 45, declared his intention to retire next season earlier in the week.
Bopanna is in his 14th year of Davis Cup competition.
Canadian teenage phenom Denis Shapovalov, ranked 51st in singles, is coming off a dramatic five-set victory on Friday night over Yuki Bhambri (157th) and will now face Ramkumar Ramanathan (154th), who defeated Canada's Brayden Schnur (202nd) 3-1 to open the tournament.
Schnur and Bhambri will play in the second singles match on Sunday.
Canada entered the event in 16th place in the world rankings, followed closely by India in 18th.
