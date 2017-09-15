Brayden Schnur lost 3-1 to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Canada fell behind 1-0 in its best-of-five Davis Cup tie against India on Friday.

Schnur won the first set before dropping the next three. Ramanathan took the match 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Schnur was making his first Davis Cup appearance on the indoor hard court at Northlands Coliseum, subbing in for the first singles match with Vasek Pospisil nursing a back injury.

The 22-year-old Toronto native is currently ranked 202 in the world, while Ramanathan, also 22, is 154th.

Schnur trailed the first set 5-4, but rallied back to win it 7-5. The second set was also tight, but Ramanathan battled for the 7-6 (4) victory. The Indian ace then captured the third and fourth sets by 7-5 scores.

Canada entered the event in 16th place in the nations rankings, followed closely by India in 18th.

Fast-rising 18-year-old phenom Denis Shapovalov (ranked 51) is taking on Yuki Bhambri (157th) in the second singles match on Friday.

The Davis Cup tie will continue on Saturday in Edmonton with a doubles match featuring Canada's Daniel Nestor (world No. 43) and Pospisil (111th) facing India's Rohan Bopanna (19th) and Purav Raja (56th).