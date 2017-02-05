Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil defeated Britain's Daniel Evans 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Sunday, tying the Davis Cup World Group tie at 2-2.

Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov will play the deciding singles match of the best-of-five tie against Kyle Edmund.

This winner will move on to the World Group quarter-finals and play France, who defeated Japan and will be assured a spot in the World Group the following year. The losing nation will be forced to play a World Group play-off tie to keep its spot for 2018 play.

Pospisil's participation had been in question as he's struggled with a knee issue over the weekend.

Evans, ranked 45th in the world, struggled to handle Pospisil's serve and it was the difference in the match.

Pospisil, ranked 133rd, had 25 aces to Evans's seven in the match that took three hours 23 minutes to be decided.