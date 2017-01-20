Russia's Ekaterina Makarova didn't make it easy on herself, blowing a one-set, 4-0 lead over world No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, but the Russian advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.

After taking a medical timeout for an injured right elbow in the third set, the 2015 Australian Open semifinalist broke Cibulkova's serve in the eighth game to take a 5-3 lead, then held to win the match in two hours and 54 minutes.

Makarova won the last two games of the first set and the first four of the second. But Cibulkova, who had never lost to Makarova in three previous matches, won five games in a row to change the momentum of the game.

"An amazing fight. I got to be honest, a bit tight at 4-0 in the second set," Makarova said. "I want to enjoy my win today. It's my first over Dominika, and she's a great player."

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, the 2014 Australian Open finalist, made 53 unforced errors in defeat.

Makarova will play either 2016 semifinalist Johanna Konta, who beat her in the fourth round here last year, or former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.