Canadian Peter Polansky wins 1st-round qualification match at French Open
Thornhill, Ont., native looking for 1st Roland-Garros berth since 2014
Canada's Peter Polansky defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in first-round qualifying play Tuesday at the French Open.
Polansky, the No. 14 seed from Thornhill, Ont., needed two hours 10 minutes to complete the 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory.
In early women's play, Montreal's Francoise Abanda dropped a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision to Italy's Martina Trevisan.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was scheduled to meet Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic later in the day while Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill was to play Italy's Francesca Schiavone.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his opening match Sunday and will meet Spain's Jaume Munar on Wednesday in the second round.
World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., already has a spot in the main draw.
Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the Grand Slam event last week.
