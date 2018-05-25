Canadian Peter Polansky fails to qualify for French Open
Thornhill, Ont., native was 1 win away from reaching main draw
Canada's Peter Polansky was eliminated from the French Open qualification draw Friday after dropping a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3) decision to Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik.
Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., needed a win to reach the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands later Friday in the final round of women's qualification play.
The main draw starts Sunday at the clay-court event.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the only seeded Canadian in the singles draw at No. 24. He's scheduled to play unseeded Australian John Millman in the opening round.
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil will open against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in a matchup of unseeded players. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the tournament because of an undisclosed injury.
