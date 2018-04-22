Bouchard survives Fed Cup marathon to give Canada 2-1 edge

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., outlasted Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), to give Canada a 2-1 lead over Ukraine in a best-of-five Fed Cup World Group II playoff on Sunday.

The two hours 46-minute marathon left both players barely able to remain standing in the third set, but Tsuranko looked to be the worse off with apparent cramping in the legs, while Bouchard seemed to be struggling to breathe.

Bouchard finally prevailed in the tiebreak to give an edge to an already injury-struck Canadian team.

Injuries forced doubles ace Gabriela Dabrowski into the final singles match later Sunday for Canada against veteran Kateryna Bondarenko. Dabrowski is ranked 210th in the world in doubles, but is 364th in singles.

Tsurenko, who won Saturday when Andreescu retired in the third set with painful leg cramps, broke service for a 3-2 first-set lead. Bouchard was down 40-15 but reeled off four straight points to break serve and tie the set 4-4, but the Ukrainian broke back and served out the set.

Bouchard was up 2-0 and 40-0 in the second set and the packed grandstands at the 1,800-seat indoor court IGA Stadium were in full roar until Tsurenko turned up the tempo to win five straight points for a service break. But the Canadian came up with two more breaks to even the match.