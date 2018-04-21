Canada's Andreescu unable to finish Fed Cup loss to Ukraine

Lesia Tsurenko defeated injury-replacement Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont. — who was forced to retire in the third set with an injury — to give Ukraine a 1-0 lead over Canada with a 4-6, 6-3, 4-0 victory in a Fed Cup World Group II playoff on Saturday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is to face Kateryna Bondarenko in the second match of the best-of-five series later Saturday.

Andreescu was called into action only 15 minutes before the match when Francoise Abanda suffered an eye injury in a fall. The 17-year-old, ranked 197th by the WTA, looked on her way to one of her biggest wins over 41st-ranked Tsurenko, but ran out of energy after winning the first set and taking a 3-1 second-set lead.

Down 4-0 in the third set, Andreescu dropped to the court, apparently suffering from painful cramps. While receiving treatment on court, the chair umpire declared the match over.

Andreescu, who beat then 13th-ranked Kristina Mladenvic at the Citi Open in August, went down 0-2 early in the opening set but battled back with an impressive all-court game while her Ukrainian opponent struggled with her serve.

The spectators packing the grandstands at the temporary 1,800-seat indoor venue at IGA Stadium let out roars as Andreescu gained confidence through the set.