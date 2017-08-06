Canada's Frank Dancevic failed to advance to the Rogers Cup main draw on Sunday after falling 7-6(1), 2-6, 2-6 to American Tim Smyczek.

The match, played at Uniprix Stadium, took two hours to complete.

Dancevic, from Niagara Falls, Ont., converted just 1 of 6 break points while Smyczek broke the Canadian five times.

Dancevic, 32, did have seven aces but it wasn't enough to get past the tournament's 13th ranked qualifier.

Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Brayden Schnur, Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky are the Canadians in the tournament's main draw.

Vancouver's Pospisil faces Toronto's Polansky in first round play on Monday while Schnur, of Toronto, is also in action against France's Richard Gasquet. Raonic, a Thornhill, Ont., product received a first round bye as the tournament's No. 6 seed while Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva on Tuesday.

Lepchenko advances to main draw

American Varvara Lepchenko downed top-seeded qualifier Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 7-5, 6-0 on Sunday to advance to the main draw of the Rogers Cup.

Lepchenko, who defeated Canadian Gabriela Dabrowki in the first round of qualifiers Saturday, won 78 per cent of her break points against Rybarikova.

Lepchenko, ranked 70th in the world, needed one hour 20 minutes to dispatch her 33rd-ranked opponent.

Canadian Carol Zhao lost her second-round qualifier later Sunday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was overpowered by opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova's serve in a 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

The 90th ranked Russian fired 10 aces to Zhao's one while breaking the Canadian three times in the first set and once more in the second.

Zhao is ranked 414th in the world. Her loss Sunday means there will be only three Canadians in the main women's draw. Bianca Andreescu of Mississagua, Ont., and Montreal's Francoise Abanda both play their first-round matches on Monday while Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., plays Tuesday.