Canada's Bianca Andreescu moves into final round of French Open qualifying

Two Canadians are one win away from joining Denis Shapovalov in the main singles draw at the French Open.

Mississauga teen Bianca Andreescu advanced to the final round of women's qualifying with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria on Thursday.

On the men's side, No. 14 seed Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont. defeated Serbia's Pedja Krstin 6-4, 6-2 to move on to the final qualifying round.

Andreescu will face No. 22 seed Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands in the third round of qualifying on Friday, while Polansky will meet unseeded Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.

Shapovalov, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the lone Canadian to earn a direct berth in the main draw after Milos Raonic withdrew because of injury. Shapovalov is ranked 26th in the world.

The main draw starts Sunday.