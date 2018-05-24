Canada's Bianca Andreescu moves into final round of French Open qualifying
Fellow Canuck Peter Polansky is also 1 win away from main draw
Two Canadians are one win away from joining Denis Shapovalov in the main singles draw at the French Open.
Mississauga teen Bianca Andreescu advanced to the final round of women's qualifying with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria on Thursday.
On the men's side, No. 14 seed Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont. defeated Serbia's Pedja Krstin 6-4, 6-2 to move on to the final qualifying round.
Andreescu will face No. 22 seed Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands in the third round of qualifying on Friday, while Polansky will meet unseeded Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.
Shapovalov, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the lone Canadian to earn a direct berth in the main draw after Milos Raonic withdrew because of injury. Shapovalov is ranked 26th in the world.
The main draw starts Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.