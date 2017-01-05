Defending champion Milos Raonic will face 14-time major winner Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

Raonic advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman on Thursday at the Australian Open tuneup event.

The top-seeded Canadian, who had a first-round bye, fired 12 aces in the 70-minute, second-round match and had four service breaks, including three in the second set. He dropped his own serve during an exchange of breaks to start the second set.

He will now meet Nadal, who defeated Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-1.

Nadal beat Raonic in an exhibition match last week in Abu Dhabi and has a 6-1 lead in career head-to-head meetings, but the Canadian was still looking forward to facing the Spaniard.

"It's a great task," Raonic said. "I feel like I'm doing a lot of things well and, hopefully, I can match up and play some good tennis."

Nadal, who is coming back from months off the tour with a left wrist injury, needed only 55 minutes to finish off Zverev.

"After injuries and hard times, it's so special to be back on court," the 30-year-old Nadal told the appreciative crowd at Pat Rafter Arena. "It means everything to me. When you fight a lot to be back in action, the support of the people means a lot."