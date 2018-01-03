Milos Raonic makes early exit at Brisbane International
Canadian loses to unseeded wild card Minaur in 2nd round
Big-serving Milos Raonic has dropped his second-round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Australia.
The fourth-seeded resident of Thornhill, Ont., lost in two sets to unseeded Australian wild card Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4.
The Canadian pro has played sparingly in recent months due to injury. He cut his 2017 season short and withdrew from his final two events of the year — Vienna, an ATP 500 event, and the Rolex Paris Masters.
Raonic hs played in only three events (Washington, Montreal, Tokyo) since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.
He missed seven weeks of the season following wrist surgery, and retired from his second-round match in Tokyo with an apparent calf injury.
Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov was ousted in the first round on Tuesday, losing in three sets to Britain's Kyle Edmund.
