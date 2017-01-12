Canada's Milos Raonic will play No. 70 Dustin Brown of Germany in the first round of the Australian Open, which begins Monday in Melbourne.

Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., is seeded third at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. England's Andy Murray is the top seed.

Projected men's QFs...



Murray v Nishikori

Wawrinka v Cilic

Monfils v Raonic

Thiem v Djokovic #AusOpen — @AustralianOpen

Raonic, ranked No. 3 in the ATP, reached the final at Wimbledon last year. The 26-year-old also reached six other semifinals, including the Australian Open a year ago.

Potential SF match-ups for the #AusOpen 2017 men:

No.1 Murray v No.4 Wawrinka

No.3 Raonic v No.2 Djokovic — @AustralianOpen

On the women's side, Westmount, Que., native Eugenie Bouchard will play No. 65 American Louisa Chirico. The 22-year-old Bouchard is No. 49 on the WTA rankings.

After a difficult 2016, Bouchard reached the semifinal at the Sydney International this week, eventually falling to Johanna Konta.

Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, while Roger Federer's fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Melbourne Park as he ended up in same quarter as Murray, No. 5 Kei Nishikori and No. 10 Thomas Berdych.

Six-time women's champion Serena Williams, aiming for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, drew a challenging first-round opponent in Belinda Bencic and also had No. 9 Konta, No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki and No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova in her quarter.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, who beat Serena Williams in the final here last year to win her first Grand Slam title, will open against Lesia Tsurenko.