Canada's Milos Raonic will play No. 70 Dustin Brown of Germany in the first round of the Australian Open, which begins Monday in Melbourne.
Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., is seeded third at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. England's Andy Murray is the top seed.
Projected men's QFs...—
@AustralianOpen
Murray v Nishikori
Wawrinka v Cilic
Monfils v Raonic
Thiem v Djokovic #AusOpen
Raonic, ranked No. 3 in the ATP, reached the final at Wimbledon last year. The 26-year-old also reached six other semifinals, including the Australian Open a year ago.
Potential SF match-ups for the #AusOpen 2017 men:—
@AustralianOpen
No.1 Murray v No.4 Wawrinka
No.3 Raonic v No.2 Djokovic
On the women's side, Westmount, Que., native Eugenie Bouchard will play No. 65 American Louisa Chirico. The 22-year-old Bouchard is No. 49 on the WTA rankings.
After a difficult 2016, Bouchard reached the semifinal at the Sydney International this week, eventually falling to Johanna Konta.
Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic drew a difficult first round opponent in Fernando Verdasco, while Roger Federer's fall in the rankings complicated his chances at Melbourne Park as he ended up in same quarter as Murray, No. 5 Kei Nishikori and No. 10 Thomas Berdych.
Six-time women's champion Serena Williams, aiming for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, drew a challenging first-round opponent in Belinda Bencic and also had No. 9 Konta, No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki and No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova in her quarter.
Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, who beat Serena Williams in the final here last year to win her first Grand Slam title, will open against Lesia Tsurenko.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.