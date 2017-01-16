Milos Raonic and Dustin Brown renewed their Grand Slam duel Monday night (Tuesday afternoon in Australia) and the result was the same as the last time — a three-set win for the tall Canadian.

Raonic and Brown met for the first time in the first round of last year's U.S. Open, where Raonic won in straight sets.

On Monday, Raonic defeated Brown 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Last year as the 13th-seeded player, Raonic had his best performance at Melbourne Park, advancing to the semifinals before losing to Andy Murray.

The 26-year-old Raonic is playing in his seventh Australian Open and in his 24th major. His best result so far has been a run to the Wimbledon final last year.

Williams finds redemption against Bencic

For five games in the second set, Serena Williams played almost flawless tennis in her first-round match at the Australian Open.

Then came the rustiness that tends to follow a lengthy layoff, giving Belinda Bencic a glimmer of hope, before Williams regained her composure to win 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday. The six-time Australian Open champion improved her impressive record in the first round of Grand Slam tournaments to 65-1.

The No. 2-ranked Williams' priority here is an Open era record 23rd major title. She's has taken the first step, beating a player who was seeded 12th here last year and reached a career-high No. 7 ranking.

"She was just recently in the top 10. I knew it would be one of the toughest first-round matches I've ever played," the newly engaged Williams said.

In round two she'll meet Lucie Safarova, who beat Yanina Wickmayer 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Eugenie Bouchard was late starting her first-round match earlier Monday, so didn't waste any time in beating American Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-4 in 56 minutes. The second round begins tomorrow in Melbourne.