Australian Open: Federer casts off Fucsovics to sail into quarters

Just for something different (not), Roger Federer is through to the final eight at Melbourne Park.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion beat former top-ranked junior Marton Fucsovics 6-4 7-6 (3), 6-2 in their match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RogerFederer</a> is through to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> QF!<br><br>He becomes the oldest man to reach the last 8 since Ken Rosewall in 1977. <a href="https://t.co/ma7HEXqEyM">pic.twitter.com/ma7HEXqEyM</a> —@AustralianOpen

Federer reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park for the 14th time, extending his own record. He also reached his 52nd Grand Slam quarter-final, extending his lead over Jimmy Connors, who had 41.

Federer had never played the 80th-ranked Fucsovics before Monday. But Federer had played the 25-year-old Fucsovic's coach, Attila Savolt — he beat Savolt at the 2002 Australian Open.

Tomas Berdych, who beat Fabio Fognini in straight sets earlier Monday, will be Federer's quarter-final opponent. Federer leads Berdych 19-6 in career meetings.

Kerber survives Hsieh's tough challenge

Angelique Kerber remains the only Grand Slam singles winner in the Australian Open women's draw after surviving a frustrating fourth-round match.

For a while, though, it appeared the former No. 1-ranked Kerber's progress may have unraveled against No. 88-ranked Hsieh Su-wei, a former No. 1-ranked doubles player with a double-handed grip on both sides.

With a mix of slice and chips, lobs and bunts, whippy half-volleys and wristy crosscourt ground strokes off both wings, Hsieh pushed Kerber to the extremes and unsettled her rhythm. The 2016 champion finally got a succession of breaks to take the second set and dominate the third in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory on Monday afternoon.

Germany's Angelique Kerber defeated Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to extend her win streak to 13. (Darrian Traynor/EPA-EFE)

"Credit to her. She played an unbelievable match," said Kerber, who won the Australian and U.S. Open titles and reached No. 1 in 2016. "I was feeling I was running everywhere. She was playing a lot of corners and drop shots. I was bringing a lot of balls back."

After holding it together to improve her winning streak to 13 matches, Kerber faces U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/AngeliqueKerber?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AngeliqueKerber</a> vs Su-Wei Hsieh 📊<br><br>-3 aces<br>-31 winners <br>-6/13 bp won<br>-1/5 bp saved<br>-11/18 net points<br>-65% 1st serve won<br>-67% 2nd serve won<br>-25 unforced errors<br>-0 double faults<br>-av. 1st serve 143 km/h<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/la9qWJZCfK">pic.twitter.com/la9qWJZCfK</a> —@AustralianOpen

Keys brisks past Garcia

Keys returned to the quarter-finals here for the first time in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 8-seeded Caroline Garcia. She is yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park and is averaging a brisk 62.5 minutes on court through her first four rounds.

Going into the fourth round, Keys had only dropped 14 games — the second fewest among the women through three rounds, just behind Kerber's 13 games.

Madison Keys is yet to drop a set at the 2018 Australian Open. The American is averaging a brisk 62.5 minutes on court through her first four rounds. (Mark Cristino/Getty Images)

Keys, the only American woman to reach the fourth round, said she feels like she's playing without pressure since returning from her wrist injury that forced her out of last year's Australian Open.

"I definitely realize how much l love it and how much pressure I put on myself" in the past, she said. "Just being really happy to be back out here and not at home in a cast."

Hsieh certainly made the most of her time in Melbourne, returning to the fourth round at a major for the first round in a decade — she lost to Justine Henin here in the round of 16 in 2008.

She has won two Grand Slam doubles titles, and was ranked No. 1 in doubles in 2014. At 32, she was oldest woman still in the draw and had a career-high ranking of No. 23 in 2013. She's still in the doubles draw at Melbourne Park.