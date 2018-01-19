Australian Open: Svitolina ends 15-year old Kostyuk's run

Elina Svitolina ended 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk's run at the Australian Open, met her at the net for a warm embrace and offered some words of encouragement.

With the temperature hitting 40 degrees for the second straight day, fourth-seeded Svitolina reached the fourth round at the season-opening major for the first time with the 6-2, 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena.

"It was sad playing another Ukrainian girl, same country is always tough," Svitolina, one of five women in contention for the No. 1 ranking, said. "She's a great fighter. She has a great future — we're going to hear a lot more about her."

Kostyuk entered the tournament ranked No. 521 — a number that will likely be halved next month — and had wins over 25th-seeded Peng Shuai and Olivia Rogowska to become the youngest player to win main-draw matches at the Australian Open since Martina Hingis in 1996.

Question: What did you take from that experience today?<a href="https://twitter.com/marta_kostyuk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marta_kostyuk</a>: Well, a lot. How much you have to pay Svitolina to have one-hour lesson, so I got it for free.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a>😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/9OjX4YnznU">pic.twitter.com/9OjX4YnznU</a> —@AustralianOpen

The step up to facing a top 10 player was too much for Kostyuk on Friday.

She had nine double faults, including on match point, and only got 37 per cent of her first serves into play.

Svitolina, the only seeded player still in contention in her quarter, had five aces, only 11 unforced errors and didn't serve a double fault in the 59-minute match.

Kostyuk sobbed into a towel in the tunnel soon after leaving the court, but could joke about the defeat when asked later what she could take out of the experience.

"Well, a lot," she said. "How much you have to pay Svitolina to have one-hour lesson? I got it for free."

Kostyuk received entry into qualifying because of her junior girls' victory last year at the Australian Open. She won all three qualifying matches, then her first two in the main draw.

Qualifier Allertova awaits

Svitolina will next play Denisa Allertova, who beat Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4.

Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic defeated Magda Linette of Poland 6-1, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Friday in Australia. (Pat Scala/Getty Images)

In the opening match on Rod Laver Arena, Petra Martic celebrated her 27th birthday with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 over Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum.

"That was really ugly," Martic said of the heat. "We were lucky to play on Rod Laver because we had some shade behind so you could hide for a few seconds in between the points.

"Other than that, it's just, you just need to be mentally tough and ready to just suffer out there."

Petra Martic of Croatia celebrated both her 27th birthday and a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand at the Australian Open on Friday in Australia. (EPA-EFE)

Elise Mertens needed four match points before clinching a 7-5, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet, who needed a medical time out in the second set after complaining of being short of breath. After having her blood pressure taken and being draped in ice towels, she was able to continue and play seven more games.

Mertens will meet Martic in the next round.

Dimitrov advances

Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a Rod Laver Arena match which concluded the day session on the main show court.

After beating qualifiers in his first two matches, Dimitrov had a much more difficult time against the 30th-seeded Rublev. Serving for the match, Dimitrov faced a break point before advancing on his first match point, clinching it with a winner off a Rublev drop shot.

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the fourth round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev on Friday. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Dimitrov will next play the winner of Friday night's match on Rod Laver between local hope Nick Kyrgios and 2008 finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the round of 16.

Kyle Edmund was the first man into the fourth round, overcoming Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (0), 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 in 3 1/2 hours on open court in the peak of the heat.

No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta had a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 23 Gilles Muller.

​Several players complain of heat

The summer heat, though, is becoming a concern as Melbourne Park was expected to be scorching on Friday, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees.

While top-seeded Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Caroline Wozniacki were among those scheduled to play their third-round matches, tournament officials were expected to keep a close eye on the rising temperatures. When play began at 11 a.m., it was already 35 C.

Earlier in the day, officials were criticized when play continued after the temperature reached 40 C, and several players, including Gael Monfils, complained it should have been stopped.

The tournament has an Extreme Heat Policy which goes into effect when the air temperature exceeds 40 C and the wet-bulb reading, which takes into account other factors such as humidity, is more than 32.5 C.

When both those temperatures are exceeded, matches on outside courts are supposed to be suspended and the roofs closed on all three main stadiums — Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Hisense Arena.

Vandeweghe's $10,000 banana rant

Coco Vandeweghe has earned the largest fine of the 2018 Australian Open so far — a $10,000 US penalty for unsporting conduct for screaming an obscenity at her first-round opponent, Timea Babos.

Vandeweghe said after the match that she was irritated by what she described as excessive celebrating by her Hungarian opponent during their match.

CoCo Vandeweghe had gotten her first code violation earlier for time violation/civil disobedience: refusing to take court without eating a banana first. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/6Opg7xon2N">pic.twitter.com/6Opg7xon2N</a> —@BenRothenberg

The 10th-seeded Vandeweghe was assessed a code violation for the obscenity and delay of game for insisting on eating a banana during a changeover, getting docked a point in the second set of her 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss.

Borna Coric has received the largest fine thus far in the men's draw — $5,000 for shattering his racket during his first-round loss to John Millman.