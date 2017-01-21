Milos Raonic's machine-like advance through the Australian Open suffered a brief glitch against Gilles Simon but the Canadian re-booted to delete the dogged Frenchman 6-2 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 and reach the fourth round on Saturday.

Third seed Raonic lost his first set of the tournament and his composure against the indefatigable Simon, whose hard running and passing shots threatened to turn the game on its head at a heaving Hisense Arena.

Raonic drowned out the Gallic cheers by capturing the decisive break in the sixth game of the final set and sealed the match with a big kicking serve that Simon could only parry into the net.

Raonic, a semi-finalist last year, next plays 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

Also in Melbourne, former No. 1 Rafael Nadal overcame a spirited challenge from 19-year-old Alexander Zverev, beating the German teenager 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Nadal broke Zverev's serve in the opening game of the final set, lost his own serve, and then broke back in the fifth game to advance to a Round of 16 match against the winner of a later match between Philipp Kohlschreiber and Gael Monfils.

"I enjoyed a lot this great battle. I was losing the last coupleof times in the fifth set and I said to myself, 'today's the day'," said ninth-seeded Nadal, who had lost eight of the previous nine times he'd trailed 2-1 in a best-of-five set match.

Denis Istomin has followed his upset win over defending champion Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Pablo Carreno Busta, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open.

On Thursday, Istoman, a wild-card entry from Uzbekistan, became the lowest-ranked player — at 117 — to beat a second-seeded player at the Australian Open.