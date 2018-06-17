Canada's Auger-Aliassime repeats as champ at Challenger tennis event
Montreal teen is No. 170 in ATP rankings
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defended his ATP Challenger Sopra Steria Open title on Sunday in Lyon, France.
The 17-year-old from Montreal beat 22-year-old Johan Sebastien Tatlot of France 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 on the clay court.
After dropping the first set in a tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime broke Tatlot to go up 6-5 in the second set then held serve to tie the match.
Auger-Aliassime broke Tatlot three times in the third set for a 4-1 lead before cruising to the victory.
The match took two hours 32 minutes.
The up-and-coming Auger-Aliassime is No. 170 on the ATP rankings, the fifth-highest Canadian in men's singles. Tatlot is No. 328.
Auger-Aliassime won the Sopra Steria Open last year as a wild-card entry, defeating Mathias Bourgue of France in straight sets.
The Challenger Tour is the secondary men's professional tennis circuit run by the ATP.
