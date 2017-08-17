The three major professional sports teams based in the Tampa Bay area say they have "dedicated funds" to help remove a Confederate monument from the city.

The NFL's Buccaneers, NHL's Lightning and Rays of Major League Baseball issued a joint statement Thursday saying they're working with the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce because they're "recognizing that this monument does not reflect the values of our community."

A joint statement from us, @raysbaseball, & @tbbuccaneers regarding the movement to remove the Confederate monument from downtown Tampa. pic.twitter.com/U87JQsYXO4 — @TBLightning

The teams did not disclose how much money they would dedicate.

Former Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy tweeted that he would donate $5,000 US to help move the statue from its spot in downtown Tampa.

Our County says private $$ must be raised to move Confederate statue. Lauren and I are in for $5K. We challenge Bucs Rays Lightning to help! pic.twitter.com/dGRd1BTFkp — @TonyDungy

The teams' announcement came a day after commissioners, in a divisive 4-2 vote, gave fundraisers 30 days to collect $140,000, about half of what's needed to relocate the monument.