Canada has advanced to play Russia in the Sydney Sevens women's quarter-finals after finishing Day 1 with a 2-1 record.

It marks Canada's 22nd straight quarter-final on the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens World Series.

Canada opened play Friday with wins of 26-5 over France and 39-5 over Papua New Guinea before losing 31-10 to Series leader New Zealand.

Former captain Jennifer Kish returned to the pitch for the first time since Rio 2016. She marked her return with a try against France.

The Black Ferns ran up a 17-0 lead at halftime before Britt Benn scored but New Zealand quickly responded with two more tries to go up 31-5. Charity Williams added a Canadian try in the final minute.