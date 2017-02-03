Canada has advanced to play Russia in the Sydney Sevens women's quarter-finals after finishing Day 1 with a 2-1 record.
It marks Canada's 22nd straight quarter-final on the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens World Series.
Canada opened play Friday with wins of 26-5 over France and 39-5 over Papua New Guinea before losing 31-10 to Series leader New Zealand.
Former captain Jennifer Kish returned to the pitch for the first time since Rio 2016. She marked her return with a try against France.
The Black Ferns ran up a 17-0 lead at halftime before Britt Benn scored but New Zealand quickly responded with two more tries to go up 31-5. Charity Williams added a Canadian try in the final minute.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.