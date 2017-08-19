Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET to watch action from the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei City, Taiwan.
The Universiade is an international sporting and cultural event which is staged every two years in a different city. The Summer Universiade consists of 14 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports chosen by the host country.
- PREVIEW: Meet the Canadians leading the Summer Universiade medal charge
- Canada pulled off a Miracle on Hardwood at the 1983 University Games
Watch highlights from day one of competition at 4 a.m ET.
Click the video player below to watch the opening ceremonies (7 a.m. ET) and highlights from the opening ceremony (11 a.m. ET).
CBCSports.ca will live stream all of the action from Taipei City through the event's final day on Aug.30.