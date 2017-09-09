McLain Ward of the United States captured the Suncor Cup with a clean winning round aboard HH Carlos Z at Spruce Meadows on Saturday.

Ward finished in 55.11 seconds, ahead of Egypt's Sameh El Dahan (55.82), aboard WKD Diva, and Canada's Eric Lamaze, aboard Chacco Kid, both of whom went clear.

McLain Ward wins Suncor Cup after flawless run2:13

"You have an optional seven stride from the roll back to where the skinny was in the first round," Lamaze told CBC Sports of his second round.

"He [Chacco Kid] doesn't have the biggest stride. I was really in the middle and I couldn't decide if I could ride the seven. He's so careful and I think my track was fast but he just spends time in the air."

Canada's Eric Lamaze finishes 3rd at Spruce Meadows2:20

CBC Sports' live coverage from Spruce Meadows continues with the BMO Nations' Cup on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping CP International Grand Prix.