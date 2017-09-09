McLain Ward of the United States captured the Suncor Cup with a clean winning round aboard HH Carlos Z at Spruce Meadows on Saturday.
- ANALYSIS | Show jumping must 'change or die'
- POV | Deslauriers jumps at the chance to ride for Canada again
Ward finished in 55.11 seconds, ahead of Egypt's Sameh El Dahan (55.82), aboard WKD Diva, and Canada's Eric Lamaze, aboard Chacco Kid, both of whom went clear.
"You have an optional seven stride from the roll back to where the skinny was in the first round," Lamaze told CBC Sports of his second round.
"He [Chacco Kid] doesn't have the biggest stride. I was really in the middle and I couldn't decide if I could ride the seven. He's so careful and I think my track was fast but he just spends time in the air."
CBC Sports' live coverage from Spruce Meadows continues with the BMO Nations' Cup on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping CP International Grand Prix.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.