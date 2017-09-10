Germany's Philipp Weishaupt ended the Spruce Meadows season with a victory in the CP International Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.
The 32-year-old and his mount LB Convall were the only pair to ride clear through two rounds at the second stop of the Grand Slam of show jumping.
Portugal's Luciana Diniz was second after collecting four faults in the second round and posting a time of 63.82 seconds. American McLain Ward rounded out the podium with four faults in 65.73.
Eric Lamaze and Fine Lady 5 were the top Canadians, finishing in fifth with a total of five faults.
Weishaupt also won a Grand Slam event in 2016. He and LB Convall took the top prize in Aachen, Germany.
