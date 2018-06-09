Live
Watch Spruce Meadows: RBC Grand Prix presented by Rolex
Watch championship show jumping action from Spruce Meadows as some of the world's best equestrian athletes compete in the RBC Grand Prix presented by Rolex.
Live coverage begins now
Watch action from Spruce Meadows as the best equestrian athletes compete in the RBC Grand Prix presented by Rolex.
- ANALYSIS | Show jumping must 'change or die'
- PREVIEW | Farrington's comeback continues at Spruce Meadows
Coverage continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the ATCO Classic (encore presentation at 3:30 p.m. ET) and the CNOOC Nexen Cup at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.