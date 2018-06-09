Skip to Main Content
Watch Spruce Meadows: RBC Grand Prix presented by Rolex
Live

Watch Spruce Meadows: RBC Grand Prix presented by Rolex

Watch championship show jumping action from Spruce Meadows as some of the world's best equestrian athletes compete in the RBC Grand Prix presented by Rolex.

Live coverage begins now

CBC Sports ·
From Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB 0:00

Coverage continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET with the ATCO Classic (encore presentation at 3:30 p.m. ET) and the CNOOC Nexen Cup at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Find out how you can name the foals. Winners will receive a trip for two to the 2018 Master’s Tournament to meet their foal. 1:38

