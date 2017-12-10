Watch live as the world's top equestrians end their season in Geneva, Switzerland this weekend at the year's third and final major.

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET for live coverage of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping at CHI Geneva.

In the biggest indoor arena in the world, German rider Philipp Weishaupt has the opportunity to extend his Grand Slam bid after September's win at Spruce Meadows, where he claimed Grand Prix victory aboard his stallion L.B. Convall.

The chance to try for a rare three consecutive major victories has presented itself one other time in Weishaupt's career. He captured 2016's opening Grand Slam at the CHIO Aachen but failed to string together back-to-back wins that year.

If he succeeds in Geneva, he will ride in March to attempt to complete the Grand Slam with a newly added fourth stop in the Netherlands at the indoor Dutch Masters.

Spectators will also have their eyes on Belgium's Gregory Wathelet, who could grab a hefty $250,000 euros bonus for getting two Grand Slam victories within a cycle after winning in Aachen, Germany in July.

Swiss star Steve Guerdat should also draw a crowd. The 2012 Olympic gold medallist won the Geneva Grand Slam in 2013 and 2015.

Additionally, Canada's Eric Lamaze will be competing in the hopes of claiming an elusive Grand Slam victory. World No. 1 Kent Farrington will also be in the hunt for his first win.