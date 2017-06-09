"It was a big enough track today with lots of rideability and scope tests. My horse was unbelievably brave and really handled the oxers and verticles like a champion. I'm glad that I let him go for the extra stride between the liverpools and the combination because I think that made the difference in me getting such a fantastic time and the clear ride."

Did you get all of that?

Sometimes it's hard to navigate the lexicon of show jumping. With that in mind, we've created a fun way to follow along with all the action at Spruce Meadows this weekend.

We've put together some of the phrases commonly used by show jumpers and commentators, along with an explanation for each term.

Play along at home this weekend during the Spruce Meadows RBC Grand Prix and the ATCO Cup, and send a photo of your completed Lingo Bingo cards to us @CBCSports for your chance to win some swag!

The lingo