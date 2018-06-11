Richard Spooner captures 4th straight Nexen Trophy at Spruce Meadows
American now has 5 career wins in the event
American Richard Spooner captured the CNOOC Nexen Trophy for the fourth straight year and fifth time in his career on Sunday at Spruce Meadows.
Spooner with his new mount, nine-year old Quirado C, defeated 40 other horse/rider combinations, including Canadian Vanessa Mannix in the jump-off competition, formerly the CNOOC Nexen Derby.
"This horse is actually extraordinary" said Spooner. "Some horses don't get me, he gets me."
Spooner won the 2017 CNOOC Nexen Derby for the third time in a row aboard Cristallo, his 19-year-old gelding that has since retired.
Mannix was the first of only six clears in the competition.
The Calgary native was followed by Mexico's Nicolas Pizarro, American and world No. 1 Kent Farrington and finally Spooner, who claimed the victory in a jump off.
Earlier at Spruce Meadows, Rodrigo Lambre of Brazil and his horse Chapilot won the ATCO Classic.
