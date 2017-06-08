Say hello to the newest residents of Spruce Meadows. These three foals have the potential to become legends, but what good is a legend without a name?
Think up the perfect name for one of Spruce Meadows' three future show jumpers, click here to submit your entry to the Name the Foal contest presented by Telus, and you'll land yourself a chance to win a great prize.
Born on the 4th of April, Foal #1 is a handsome bay colt by Simply SM. He's a very curious and sweet little colt who won't hesitate to greet new visitors with a friendly nuzzle. He stands with a tall, strong confirmation, highlighted with four white socks.
His name must begin with the letter "S."
Foal number two is a very handsome colt who's practically all legs! This tall, dark and fetching colt has stuck pretty close to his mother Skyline in the early weeks but has more recently found his boldness and curiosity, running around like a wild man while out and about in his paddock.
His name must begin with the letter "S."
Foal number three is a gorgeous colt who's sweet as can be! Now beginning to venture further away from his mother, this curious little colt has all the character and personality to one day become a Spruce Meadows champion!
His name must begin with the letter "C."
