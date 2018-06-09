Kent Farrington wins RBC Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows

World No. 1 equestrian Kent Farrington captured the RBC Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows in Calgary atop Gazelle on Saturday in a three-way jump-off.

The 37-year-old American held off Canada's Lisa Carlsen and Japan's Karen Polle for his fourth win at the marquee Grand Prix event. Carlsen and horse Parette placed second while Polle and With Wings finished third.

Farrington, who only recently returned to high-level competition following a broken leg in February, won his previous titles (2012, 2013 and 2015) on two different horses (Voyeur and Uceko).

"The first couple of times I was a little apprehensive — I thought 'am I going to remember how to ride?'" he told Rolex Testimonee about his return to riding. "I had a lot of pain the first time, I couldn't ride in the stirrups, but I had to control my mindset and tell myself it was going to get better."

CBC Sports' coverage from Spruce Meadows continues Sunday with the ATCO Classic at 11:30 a.m. ET.