American Richard Spooner had an incredibly rare clear round in the CNOOC Nexen Cup derby to secure victory at Spruce Meadows on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran equestrian won the challenging 1.50-metre event for the third consecutive time aboard 19-year-old gelding Cristallo with a time of 163.72 seconds on the final day of the week's competition.

Mexico's Luis Alejandro Plascencia was second with eight faults in 155.69, while Canadian Chris Surbey and Carnaval came in third with an eight-fault time of 160.14.

Ward edges Coyle in ATCO Classic

Earlier in the day, American McLain Ward edged Ireland's Daniel Coyle by one one-hundredth of a second to claim victory in the ATCO Classic.

Ward, ranked second in the world, rode the 1.45-metre course clear with Tina La Boheme in 70.610 seconds.

Coyle collected two clear rounds with two different mounts to finish second and third but was unable to beat Ward's pace. With Simba de la Roque, Coyle had a time of 70.620 to clinch the runner-up position. He finished third with Cita in 70.950.