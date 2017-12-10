American Kent Farrington finally captured an elusive major victory on Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland at the year's final Grand Slam event.

The world's top-ranked rider was clear with a time of 44.96 seconds in the five-horse jump-off aboard his mare Gazelle to seal the win at CHI Geneva.

"This is the one I've been aiming to win for years. I came close a couple of times and I am so happy at having won here in Geneva today. My horse jumped incredibly, the crowd was amazing, really supportive. A great way to finish the year for me," Farrington said.

American Kent Farrington leaps to victory in Switzerland2:16

Farrington now has the difficult task of attempting to win three consecutive majors to complete the Grand Slam of show jumping. He will ride in March to try to extend his bid with a newly added stop in the Netherlands at the indoor Dutch Masters.

Sweden's Henrik Von Eckermann was second in a time of 45.49, while Belgium's Gregory Wathelet was third in 45.69.

Canada's top equestrian Eric Lamaze finished eighth aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 after pulling a rail in the first round.

Canada's Eric Lamaze gallops to 8th-place finish at CHI Geneva2:20

Germany's Philipp Weishaupt entered Sunday's contest as the current Grand Slam contender but took down two rails in a combination and incurred a time fault to finish 34th.