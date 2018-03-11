Niels Bruynseels jumps into history at Dutch Masters

Belgium's Niels Bruynseels made history on Sunday with his victory in the inaugural Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping Dutch Masters event in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

The 35-year-old had the fastest clear time in the six-horse jump off, clocking in at 37.10 seconds aboard his 12-year-old mare Gancia de Muze.

It was the first Grand Slam win for Bruynseels, who will look to extend his bid at Aachen in July.

"This has to be one of my biggest victories, I don't even have the words to say how much it means to me," Bruynseels said. "Aachen is certainly the next stop for me. The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping is the biggest prize in our sport and I hope I can come to Germany in July and repeat what I have achieved here."

Niels Bruynseels triumphs in the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping! 🏆🥇🇧🇪<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDutchMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDutchMasters</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexGrandSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexGrandSlam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JumpIntoHistory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JumpIntoHistory</a> <a href="https://t.co/zC6IZsb6sw">pic.twitter.com/zC6IZsb6sw</a> —@IndoorBrabant

Germany's Marcus Ehning was second with Cornado NRW and Harrie Smolders of the Netherlands rounded out the top-three on Emerald.

Eric Lamaze was Canada's only competitor on the indoor course and finished 23rd with Fine Lady 5 after incurring eight faults.

The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping continues in July at Aechen before stops at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in September and Geneva, Switzerland at the end of the year.