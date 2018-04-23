Canada wins team show jumping at Nations Cup qualifier
Canucks lead standings heading into final competition
Canada won the team show jumping competition at the Longines Nations' Cup in Coapexpan, Mexico on Sunday.
The Nations' Cup in Coapexpan was the second of three qualifying events in the North and Central America and Caribbean League for the Longines Nations' Cup final, which will be held in Barcelona in October.
Canada's team is made up of Jonathon Millar of Perth, Ont., Jenn Serek of Calgary, Laura Jane Tidball of Langley, B.C., and Keean White of Rockwood, Ont.
The Canadian squad, which also won the Longines Nations' Cup in Ocala, Fla., in February, sits at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 200 points. The United States is second with 165 points while Mexico trails with 135 points heading into the third and final qualifying event in Langley on June 3.
The top two teams at the end of qualifying will compete in Barcelona.
