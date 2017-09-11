CBC Sports and Spruce Meadows have reached an agreement that will keep the venue's show jumping competitions on CBC-TV and CBCSports.ca through the 2020 season.

"We are delighted to be able to continue our partnership with CBC Sports," said Spruce Meadows president and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott. "From the very start of our relationship 25 years ago, CBC Sports committed to take the very best of international show jumping to every Canadian across this country."

The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping — including The National, the North American and The Masters events — will continue to be shown on TV and online by CBC Sports, along with the other three Grand Slam events that are not hosted by Spruce Meadows.

"CBC Sports has been a broadcast partner with Spruce Meadows for 25 years and we look forward to continuing to share world-class equestrian events with our audiences for another three years," said Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics.

Coverage of 2017's Spruce Meadows season continues on CBC-TV and CBCSports.ca this weekend as part of Road To The Olympic Games, including prime-time events Saturday night.

"Canada is consistently among the world leaders in show jumping," said Stremlaw, "And we are proud to to continue to tell the story of our homegrown athletes and the international stars with whom they compete."