Gord Downie's passing was not unexpected, but that didn't make it any less of a blow to the Canadian music and sports communities.

The Tragically Hip frontman, whose death after a battle with brain cancer was announced Wednesday by the band, was a passionate sports fan. References to hockey and Canadian sports history were sewn into some of his lyrics.

Downie's passing was mourned throughout the sports world as athletes and organizations touched by his music shared their thoughts on social media.