Gord Downie's passing was not unexpected, but that didn't make it any less of a blow to the Canadian music and sports communities.

The Tragically Hip frontman, whose death after a battle with brain cancer was announced Wednesday by the band, was a passionate sports fan. References to hockey and Canadian sports history were sewn into some of his lyrics.

Downie's passing was mourned throughout the sports world as athletes and organizations touched by his music shared their thoughts on social media.

Heartbroken today. Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/00DdU6IVZn — @DougGilmour93

Canada and the world have lost a true icon. Rest In Peace, Gord Downie. You inspired a nation 🙏🏿. pic.twitter.com/YNSMMIKhhK — @donovanbailey

Thank you Gord. You were the good that we can all aspire to be more like. Kind and generous, authentic and courageous. ❤️🇨🇦 — @vankayak

Condolences to the family and friends of Canadian music icon Gord Downie, whose music and love for hockey will echo through arenas forever. pic.twitter.com/4cxlvsXdGe — @NHL

Endless plays on the dressing room speakers.

RIP Gord.

The Tragically Hip - At The Hundredth Meridian https://t.co/h47NFSARSI via @YouTube — @Ferknuckle

The soundtrack of car rides to practices, bus trips to tournaments, and dressing rooms across Canada. Hockey was a part of you and you will always be a part of hockey. Thank you, Gord Downie. pic.twitter.com/kHj8iPlUa4 — @NHLPA

A Canadian Icon.



Rest in peace, Gord. pic.twitter.com/cLHgyhhSr7 — @Raptors

The #CFL community mourns the loss of Gord Downie, a true Canadian icon. 🇨🇦



A #GreyCup performance for the ages...https://t.co/uAhDruTDL5 — @CFL

Salt Lake gold 2002. One of many times celebrating with Gord and @thehipdotcom. Unforgettable. #thehip 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jhF6dlxZYv — @wick_22