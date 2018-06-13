Breaking
Canada part of winning 2026 World Cup bid for men's soccer showcase
Canada has won the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup. FIFA's member associations have voted in favour of the joint North American bid by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over that of Morocco. The vote took place Wednesday at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.
U.S. and Mexico also part of winning bid
Canada has won the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA's member associations have voted in favour of the joint North American bid by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over that of Morocco. The vote took place Wednesday at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.
The current blueprint calls for Canada and Mexico to stage 10 games each with the U.S. hosting 60. But that is not carved in stone.
Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal would serve as Canadian host cities for the men's soccer showcase, expanded to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament.
Morocco has now lost five bid campaigns.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.