Canada part of winning 2026 World Cup bid for men's soccer showcase

Canada has won the right to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA's member associations have voted in favour of the joint North American bid by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico over that of Morocco. The vote took place Wednesday at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.

The current blueprint calls for Canada and Mexico to stage 10 games each with the U.S. hosting 60. But that is not carved in stone.

Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal would serve as Canadian host cities for the men's soccer showcase, expanded to 48 teams for the 2026 tournament.

Morocco has now lost five bid campaigns.

More to come.