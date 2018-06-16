France has technology on its side in win over Australia
French team given penalty kick as a result of video review
Technology twice helped France at the World Cup on Saturday in its 2-1 victory over Australia in Group C.
The French team was given a penalty kick, eventually converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 58th minute, after the referee watched the replay of a foul on the sideline.
Paul Pogba later scored the winning goal in the 81st minute, and goal-line technology was used to confirm the ball had crossed the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.
Pogba had been unimpressive until the goal, but he set up a 1-2 with substitute Olivier Giroud and beat Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
Australia captain Mile Jedinak had briefly equalized for Australia from the penalty spot in the 62nd after Samuel Umtiti handled the ball in the area.
After a balanced first half in the Group C match at the Kazan Arena, France was awarded the first penalty following a VAR review. After checking images of a tackle from behind by Joshua Risdon on Griezmann, referee Andres Cunha pointed to the penalty spot.
Griezmann sent a powerful shot into the net that left Ryan stranded.
France had controlled possession and circulated the ball well before the interval, but after four shots in the first eight minutes the French failed to get a single shot on target in the remainder of the first half.
