Switzerland holds favoured Brazil to draw at World Cup
Brazil joined the list of big teams struggling to win their opening matches at the World Cup in Russia as the five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday.
Steven Zuber's header cancels out Coutinho's long-distance volley
The five-time champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday, a few hours after four-time champion Germany was beaten by Mexico 1-0.
Philippe Coutinho gave Brazil the lead in the 20th minute with a volley that bounced in off the right post. Steven Zuber then headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda before getting to the corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.
Besides Brazil and Germany, Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Saturday and Spain and Portugal played to a 3-3 draw on Friday.
