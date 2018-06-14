Skip to Main Content
Russia kicks off World Cup with dominating win over Saudi Arabia
Recap

Russia kicks off World Cup with dominating win over Saudi Arabia

Finally let loose after a year-long diet of international friendlies, host Russia roared its World Cup intent to the rafters on Thursday with a 5-0 tournament-opening win over Saudi Arabia.

Denis Cheryshev scores twice in host nation's opening victory

James Ellingworth · The Associated Press ·
Russian midfielder Yuri Gazinskiy, front left, scored the opening goal in Russia's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia as the 2018 FIFA World Cup began on Thursday. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

Substitute Denis Cheryshev scored two goals to lead host Russia over Saudi Arabia 5-0 Thursday in the opening match of the World Cup.

With President Vladimir Putin watching, Cheryshev chipped the ball over two Saudi defenders in the 43rd minute and shot over goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf's right side. He later chipped the ball in for Russia's fourth goal in stoppage time.

With World Cup time upon us, Rob Pizzo breaks down what you need to know about one of the biggest events in the world. Whether you are a die-hard fan, or one that watches soccer every four years, this video has you covered. 2:29

Yuri Gazinsky initially put Russia ahead with a header from Alexander Golovin's cross in the 12th minute.

After Cheryshev's first goal, Artyom Dzyuba made an instant impact off the bench to make it 3-0 in the 71st with a header from Golovin's cross. Golovin added the fifth from a free kick.

It was Russia's first World Cup win since 2002 and ended a seven-game winless run overall.

