Own goal in injury time lifts Iran over Morocco at World Cup
Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a free kick into his own net in the fifth minute of injury time to gift Iran a 1-0 victory over Morocco on Friday at the World Cup.
Only on the field as a 77th-minute substitute, the Morocco striker dived to reach a curling cross from the left but headed the ball past goalkeeper Monir El Kajoui.
There was an explosion of joy among the Iran squad, with coaching staff and substitutes sprinting onto the field and jumping for joy.
It was Iran's second win in 13 matches at the World Cup, and Asia's first since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.
With Spain and Portugal the other teams in Group B, Friday's match in St. Petersburg was regarded as a must-win game for the two outsiders.
