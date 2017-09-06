It's getting anxious for teams and players fearing missing out on the World Cup.

By the time the draw for the finals is conducted in Moscow in December, even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be facing up to spending next June on the beach rather than on the fields in Russia.

For now, only seven qualification slots have been filled by Belgium, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Another 24 places are still vacant, after the latest rounds of qualifiers.

Argentina, Portugal on the bubble

Time is running out for the two best players in world soccer over the last decade. Not just to win the World Cup for the first time, either, because Ronaldo and Messi might not even make the trip to Russia.

As things stand in Europe, Ronaldo's Portugal is second in its qualifying group and the reigning European champions are facing a November playoff to gain a spot in the following month's finals draw.

At least Portugal won both games in the last week; Argentina was held by both Uruguay and Venezuela in Jorge Sampaoli's first games in charge, despite having Messi back from suspension.

Argentina still has time to move up from fifth to the fourth and final automatic qualification place. But the final two qualifiers next month for the two-time world champions are against Peru — currently fourth — and Ecuador — chasing Argentina in fifth place for the right to face New Zealand in a playoff.

Continental champions struggling

The World Cup will be without African champion Cameroon. Copa America winner Chile could be absent, too.

Cameroon's qualification bid ended this week, while Chile is sixth in the South American standings and struggling to force its way into a playoff after losing to Bolivia on Tuesday. It's barely two months since the Chileans were contesting the Confederations Cup final where they lost to Germany, and players are feeling the heat.

"You get tired of being criticized with reason and without reason," Chile forward Alexis Sanchez wrote on Instagram. "You get tired of people wanting to see you lose, you get tired of saying to yourself 'Once more I'll get up' after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well."

Americans, Dutch in danger

The United States is in danger of missing its first World Cup since 1986 after a home loss to Costa Rica and a draw in Honduras. Bruce Arena's team is hanging onto fourth place by goal difference ahead of Honduras. The fourth-place team is still plunged into a playoff against Australia or Syria to qualify for Russia.

Next up in October for the Americans are a Panama side which is a point ahead of them in the third automatic qualification place and last-place Trinidad and Tobago. It's the first time since 1989 that the qualification fate of the U.S. has been on the line going into the finale.

Morning. American soccer’s existential crisis rolls on into day 5. #USMNT — @AlexiLalas

The Netherlands is facing missing a second straight major tournament, with even a place in the playoffs slipping out of sight. The 2010 World Cup finalists were dealt one of the hardest groups, but a 4-0 loss to leader France last week showed the size of the gulf between Dick Advocaat's side and the continental powers.

The Dutch are third in their group with two games remaining, three points behind their final group opponent, Sweden. Although France leads the group, Les Bleus have carelessly dropped points in a late defeat to Sweden in June and a 0-0 home draw with lowly Luxembourg.

Replay ordered after ref banned for manipulation

FIFA has ordered that a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be replayed after the referee awarded a penalty for a non-existent handball and was banned for life for match manipulation.

FIFA says the game, which South Africa won 2-1 in November last year, will be replayed this November. It says it made the decision to order a replay after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the life ban for the referee in question, Joseph Lamptey of Ghana.

FIFA found Lamptey guilty of breaching the rule relating to "unlawfully influencing match results."

He gave a penalty for a non-existent handball against Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the game in Polokwane, South Africa. Replays clearly showed the ball struck Koulibaly's knee and then dropped to the ground.

South Africa scored the penalty and went on to win the qualifier — its only victory so far in the final round of qualifiers in Africa.

A different result could have a big impact on the South Africa-Senegal group. Senegal trails joint-leaders Burkina Faso and Cape Verde by a point.

FIFA says the game will be replayed in the November international window, with the exact date yet to be decided.