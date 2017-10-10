War-torn Syria's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup have ended in a 2-1 extra-time loss to Australia.

Tim Cahill again delivered for his country with two goals in a comeback win in an Asian playoff on Tuesday that ended moments after Omar al-Soma hit the post with a free kick that could have instead earned Syria the place in the final stage of qualifying.

Syria's improbable run toward a first World Cup attracted global attention, which heightened after it salvaged a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week at its adopted home ground in Malaysia. Syria's chances grew dramatically after it took a 1-0 lead in the return match in Sydney in the 6th minute, but Cahill's goals in the 13th minute and in extra time secured Australia's place in a playoff next month against the fourth-place team from North and Central America.

"I think we deserved to get through, a fantastic effort by the players," Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said, before praising the composure of his veteran forward. "Timmy is Timmy, that's why he's a great Australian sportsman."

Qualifying in CONCACAF concludes later Tuesday, with the possibility that the United States — in third spot ahead of its last game — could still finish in the playoff spot.

"Whatever is needed they keep delivering. I have no doubt that in these games in November they will do what is needed," Postecoglou said of his Socceroos.

Underdogs competitive despite obstacles

The Syrian squad arrived in Sydney as the underdog despite a remarkable campaign in the group stage, when it sealed third place in its group with a late equalizer in Tehran against the already-qualified Iran.

This time it went right to the wire again despite Syria being reduced to 10 men in the first half of extra time and with the game still locked at 1-1.

The Australians dominated the start of last week's match in Malaysia and were expecting to do the same again, but Syria got a perfect start when Mark Milligan was lost control of the ball in midfield and al-Soma finished off the counter-attack with precision in the 6th minute.

It was al-Soma's second goal against Australia in five days after he won and converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute of the first leg.

But Australia soon leveled when Matt Leckie delivered a perfect cross to find captain Cahill at the far post, and the veteran attacker made no mistake from close range.

Syria had a serious setback when Mahmoud Almawas was sent off in the 94th after earning a second yellow card for a crude tackle on Robbie Kruse.

It took another incisive run from Cahill, powering home his 50th international goal from Kruse's cross to finally give Australia the edge, but Syria almost produced an epic upset win in the last minute as al-Soma's powerful free kick hit the post with keeper Mat Ryan beaten.