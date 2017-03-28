Australia defeated United Arab Emirates 2-0 in Sydney on Tuesday, ending a run of four games without a win to get qualification for the 2018 World Cup back on track.

However, UAE's second loss in five days prompted coach Mahdi Ali to announce his resignation at the news conference. He'd been in charge since 2012.

Goals in each half from Jackson Irvine and Mathew Leckie sealed a vital win for the Socceroos, who had slipped into third place in Group B behind Saudi Arabia and Japan after four successive draws.

UAE arrived in Sydney in fourth, a point behind Australia.

Lax marking at a seventh-minute corner gave Irvine a free header that took a deflection on its way into the net.

While UAE threatened at times through 2016 Asian player of the year Omar Abdulrahman, it struggled to create enough clear chances to seriously worry the Asian champion.

With 12 minutes remaining Leckie headed home a James Troisi cross to give Australia three points that kept alive hope of a fourth successive World Cup appearance, and in its own hands.

Japan 4 Thailand 0

Japan won a third game in succession at the expense of the bottom team in Group B. Thailand can no longer qualify.

First-half goals at Saitama Stadium from Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki gave Japan a solid foundation.

Yuya Kubo added a third just before the hour, and defender Maya Yoshida headed in a fourth just before fulltime. There was still time for Eiji Kawashima to save a Teerasil Dangda penalty.

South Korea 1 Syria 0

South Korea stayed second in Group A thanks to a fourth-minute goal from defender Hong Jeong-ho.

After losing in China five days earlier, South Korea returned to winning ways for under-pressure coach Uli Stielike in Seoul.

Syria, fourth in the group, had chances through Alaa Al Shbli in the first half, and Firas Al Khatib hitting the crossbar in injury time.

Iran 1 China 0

China's chances of qualifying have virtually ended with this first defeat in competitive action for coach Marcello Lippi since he was appointed in November.

China has just five points from seven of the 10 games.

Iran maintained its four-point lead in Group A thanks to a Mehdi Taremi strike just after halftime, which sent the vast majority of the near 100,000-strong crowd at Azadi Stadium wild.

Under coach Carloz Queiroz, Iran has yet to concede a goal in seven games. The team needs just one win in its final three games to secure a place at a fifth World Cup.

Uzbekistan 1 Qatar 0

Uzbekistan moved to within a point of second-placed South Korea in Group A.

Odil Ahmedov scored from a second-half free kick. Qatar hit the crossbar late.

Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup, cannot qualify automatically for 2018, but can finish third in the group and enter the playoff route.

Bolivia 2 Argentina 0

Hours after Lionel Messi was suspended by FIFA for four World Cup qualifying matches, Argentina lost 2-0 to Bolivia in the altitude of La Paz on Tuesday and heightened its risk of missing a spot at Russia 2018.

Argentina dropped from third to fifth place, remaining on 22 points in South American qualifying with four games to play and putting coach Edgardo Bauza under intense pressure to step aside.

South America has four direct spots at the World Cup, and the fifth-ranked team goes into an inter-continental playoff against the Oceania qualifying winner for another spot at Russia next year.

Colombia 2 Ecuador 0

While Argentina struggled, Colombia had a 2-0 win at Ecuador, posting its first win in Quito in 20 years and ensuring it will end the round in second or third spot. Ecuador dropped out of the top five for the first time, slipping to sixth with 20 points.

The result at Quito opened the prospect of a possible early qualification for leaders Brazil, which has won seven straight and has 30 points from 13 matches in qualifying.

If the Brazilians beat seventh position Paraguay in Sao Paulo, they will have enough points to secure a top-five spot in qualifying.

Also on Tuesday Copa America champion Chile beat last-place Venezuela 3-1 in Santiago and climbed back to fourth spot with 23 points.