Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 on Wednesday night to win a two-leg playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot in the World Cup field in Russia.
Peru won at home after tying 0-0 on Saturday in New Zealand. It last reached the World Cup in 1982.
Striker Jefferson Farfan opened the scoring Wednesday in the 27th minute from the edge of the box.
Defender Christian Ramos made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after a mistake from New Zealand's defense.
Peruvian players dedicated the win to striker Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended on doping suspicions.
New Zealand failed in a bid to reach its third World Cup.
Peru's qualification will put the South American team in pot 2 of the World Cup draw with Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Croatia.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.