Defending champion Germany booked its place at next year's World Cup and stayed perfect in qualifying by beating Northern Ireland 3-1 on Thursday.

Sebastian Rudy and Sandro Wagner scored in the first half and Joshua Kimmich wrapped it up late as Germany made it nine wins from nine games to be certain of finishing top in Europe Group C.

Josh Magennis claimed the home side's consolation after a corner in injury time.

Germany moved eight points clear of Northern Ireland, which was already assured of at least second place, with just one round of games remaining.

England advance

Harry Kane secured England's place at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 victory over Slovenia that highlighted the limitations of Gareth Southgate's Russia-bound team.

England offered little attacking threat on a dreary and subdued night at Wembley Stadium that was lit up only in the fourth minute of additional time when Kane latched onto Kyle Walker's cross and struck under goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

England, which hasn't missed a World Cup since 1994, could still be joined in Russia next year by neighbour Scotland.

Martin Skrtel's own goal gave Scotland a 1-0 victory over 10-man Slovakia in Glasgow.

The Scots, missing from the World Cup since 1998, will be guaranteed second place and a potential place in the playoffs if they beat Slovenia in the last round of games on Sunday.

Lewandowski's hat trick has Poland on verge

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick to become Poland's all-time highest scorer and put his team on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup after beating Armenia 6-1 on Thursday.

After Denmark won at Montenegro 1-0, Poland leads Europe Group E by three points over Denmark, and needs a point from the last-round match on Sunday against Montenegro in Warsaw to automatically qualify as the group winner.

Montenegro is third, six points behind.

With his third hat trick in the campaign, Lewandowski became the most prolific scorer in this European qualifying with 15, one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Denmark still alive

Christian Eriksen scored from the edge of the area 16 minutes into the game, a precious goal for Denmark to keep alive hope of automatic qualifying.

It was the seventh goal for the midfielder in qualifying.

Denmark, which handed Poland its only defeat in the group stage by 4-0, hosts Romania in the last round and must win to win the group.

Budescu leads Romania past Kazakhstan

Constantin Budescu scored twice in five minutes late in the first half to lead Romania over Kazakhstan 3-0 and cement its fourth-place finish in the group.

Substitute Claudiu Keseru added the third goal in the second half and Bauyrzhan Turysbek scored the lone goal for Kazakhstan.

Armenia is six points behind Romania in fifth, and Kazakhstan has two points at the bottom.