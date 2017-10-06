Spain easily defeated Albania 3-0 to secure a World Cup berth on Friday and outspoken defender Gerard Pique received a mixed reaction from home fans every time he touched the ball.
Rodrigo, Isco, and Thiago Alcantara scored first-half goals to give Spain an insurmountable five-point lead over Italy with one round to go in Group G of European qualifying.
Italy's chances of winning the group ended with in a 1-1 draw against Macedonia in Turin, a result that secured second place for the Italians.
Even though Italy remains in contention for next year's World Cup it was still booed off the pitch for its lackluster performance.
Israel won at Liechtenstein 1-0 in the other group match. Spain will be making its 11th consecutive World Cup appearance.
Serbia shocked by Austria
Serbia failed to clinch a World Cup berth in Vienna, giving fresh hope to Wales and Ireland.
Serbia only had to beat already-eliminated Austria. It squandered the opening goal, came back to draw 2-2 then conceded a long-range goal in the 89th minute for Austria to win 3-2.
The Serbs can still secure top spot in Group D and the automatic qualifying berth that comes with it on Monday, with a home win against Georgia.
Wales was only a point behind in the standings after beating Georgia 1-0 away without Gareth Bale, while Ireland were only a point behind Wales after defeating Moldova 2-0 in Dublin.
Wales and Ireland meet on Monday.
European results:
- Georgia 0-1 Wales
- Republic of Ireland 2-0 Moldova
- Austria 3-2 Serbia
- Spain 3-0 Albania
- Italy 1-1 FYR Macedonia
- Liechtenstein 0-1 Israel
- Turkey 0-1 Iceland
- Croatia 1-1 Finland
- Kosovo 0-2 Ukraine
Africa results
- Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.