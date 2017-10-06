Spain easily defeated Albania 3-0 to secure a World Cup berth on Friday and outspoken defender Gerard Pique received a mixed reaction from home fans every time he touched the ball.

Rodrigo, Isco, and Thiago Alcantara scored first-half goals to give Spain an insurmountable five-point lead over Italy with one round to go in Group G of European qualifying.

Italy's chances of winning the group ended with in a 1-1 draw against Macedonia in Turin, a result that secured second place for the Italians.

Even though Italy remains in contention for next year's World Cup it was still booed off the pitch for its lackluster performance.

Israel won at Liechtenstein 1-0 in the other group match. Spain will be making its 11th consecutive World Cup appearance.

Serbia shocked by Austria

Serbia failed to clinch a World Cup berth in Vienna, giving fresh hope to Wales and Ireland.

Serbia only had to beat already-eliminated Austria. It squandered the opening goal, came back to draw 2-2 then conceded a long-range goal in the 89th minute for Austria to win 3-2.

The Serbs can still secure top spot in Group D and the automatic qualifying berth that comes with it on Monday, with a home win against Georgia.

Wales was only a point behind in the standings after beating Georgia 1-0 away without Gareth Bale, while Ireland were only a point behind Wales after defeating Moldova 2-0 in Dublin.

Wales and Ireland meet on Monday.

European results:

Georgia 0-1 Wales

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Moldova

Austria 3-2 Serbia

Spain 3-0 Albania

Italy 1-1 FYR Macedonia

Liechtenstein 0-1 Israel

Turkey 0-1 Iceland

Croatia 1-1 Finland

Kosovo 0-2 Ukraine

