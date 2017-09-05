Syria scored deep into stoppage time at Iran to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time amid an ongoing civil war at home.

Facing elimination from Asian qualifying, Omar al-Soma's late goal clinched a 2-2 draw in Tehran and a place in the playoffs for the country.

Al-Soma has only just returned to the squad after a five-year absence, having been living outside Syria without expressing support for the opposition.

The pursuit of a place at the World Cup in Russia has provided a flicker of joy in parts of a country divided by six years of war. Big screens were erected in the Syrian capital Damascus for public screenings.

But while Iran had already qualified for the FIFA showpiece in Russia next year, Syria will have to do it the hard way.

Syria will discover later Tuesday who it will play in a two-match Asian series next month. To make the World Cup, the winner will then have to beat a team form the CONCACAF confederation covering North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

South Korea avoids scare

South Korea overcame a troubled campaign to qualify for next year's World Cup. A goalless draw away to Uzbekistan was enough for South Korea on the final day of Asian group games.

The South Koreans hit the woodwork twice in the first half, but endured some nervy moments in the second against Uzbekistan, which was in contention to make its first World Cup appearance.

When the final whistle blew, several South Korean players sank to the ground in relief before starting some low-key celebrations. South Korea had risked missing the World Cup for the first time since 1982 after a campaign which included surprise losses to Qatar and China.

Australia on verge of automatic qualification

Earlier, a nervous Australia lineup wasted dozens of opportunities and needed a late winner to edge Thailand 2-1 on Tuesday and maintain hope of gaining automatic entry to the World Cup.

Australia moved into second place, meaning Saudi Arabia has to win at home against already-qualified Japan to overhaul the Socceroos for the second direct spot from Group B. The Saudis entered the last matchday in Asian qualifying tied with Australia with 16 points but with a superior goal difference.

The top two teams in each group go directly to the World Cup, and the third-place teams go into a playoff for a shot at an intercontinental qualifier.

Australia was unbeaten in qualifying until it lost at Japan last week, a result that ensured Japan secured first place in Group B and a spot in Russia next year. Thailand finished last in the group with two points.