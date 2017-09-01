Germany kept cruising toward the World Cup in Russia, England edged closer, and Poland's unbeaten run was decisively ended on Friday.

Germany's 2-1 win at the Czech Republic was the world champion's seventh straight win in qualifying and maintained its five-point lead over Northern Ireland atop Group C with three rounds left.

Mats Hummels leaped high to head an 88th-minute winning goal to cap an interesting week for the Bayern Munich defender. He was rebuked by team management for posting a video of himself on social media jumping off a balcony into a swimming pool.

England laboured to a 4-0 win in Malta with three late goals to stay two points ahead in Group F from Slovakia, which comes to play at Wembley in a potentially group-defining game on Monday.

Poland, the world's No. 5-ranked team, lost 4-0 in Denmark and now leads Group E by just three points from Montenegro and the Danes.

Here's how the nine qualifiers in Europe on Friday left the World Cup qualifying picture:

Germany, Northern Ireland top Group C

Mats Hummels was reminded of the responsibilities being a Germany international this week after his pool-jumping stunt.

The veteran defender reminded the team of his scoring prowess by rising to meet a Toni Kroos free-kick and send a looping header beyond goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

The Czechs had leveled Werner's fourth-minute goal in the 78th when Hertha Berlin midfielder Vladimir Darida fired in a stunning shot.

Northern Ireland looks bound for the playoffs — among the eight best group runners-up — after winning 3-0 in San Marino. The visitors took 70 minutes to break down a San Marino defense that was conceding an average of five goals per game.

Josh Magennis scored twice in a five-minute spell to ensure the Irish victory and create a seven-point gap to the third-place Czechs, who play in Belfast on Monday.

Norway won 2-0 at home to Azerbaijan in a game that did not affect the qualification picture.

Germany can seal qualification by beating Norway in Stuttgart on Monday, and if Northern Ireland fails to win.

Denmark tightens Group E

Poland and star striker Robert Lewandowski had not failed to score in six previous qualifiers, winning five.

That run ended in Copenhagen as Denmark scored twice in each half in a thumping 4-0 loss for the Poles.

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen had two assists before scoring the fourth goal himself in the 80th.

Christian Eriksen scored a goal and had two assists to help Denmark stun Poland with a 4-0 win on Friday. (Liselotte Sabroe/EPA-EFE)

Denmark stays in third place, level on points with Montenegro which earlier won 3-0 in Kazakhstan.

The three leading teams all avoid each other in Monday's games, when Poland can reassert itself with a home game against the last-place Kazakhs.

In the other game Friday, Romania beat visiting Armenia 1-0.

England keeps Slovakia at bay in Group F

England did not impress before finally seeing off 190th-ranked Malta on a warm evening on the Mediterranean island.

Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker who notoriously does not score in August, scored two on Sept. 1 as all the goals came in the second half. Defender Ryan Bertrand made it 2-0 in the 85th and substitute Danny Welbeck got the third in stoppage time before Kane struck again.

Engand maintained its two-point advantage over Slovakia, who beat visiting Slovenia 1-0.

Slovakia's goal came in the 81st minute from Adam Nemec, who failed to score for New York City FC in a 2015 spell in MLS.

Scotland rose to third place above Slovenia by winning 3-0 in Lithuania.