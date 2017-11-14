Denmark qualified for next year's World Cup after Christian Eriksen scored a hat trick in a 5-1 victory over Ireland in their playoff on Tuesday.
Ireland made an ideal start by taking the lead in the sixth minute through defender Shane Duffy.
But Denmark's players gradually took control in midfield and they were rewarded when Andreas Christiensen's effort went into the net off Ireland's Cyrus Christie in the 29th minute.
Eriksen then stole the show with goals in the 32nd, 63rd and 74th minutes.
Nicklas Bendtner turned victory into a rout when he converted a penalty in the 90th minute.
Next year's tournament in Russia will be Denmark's fifth World Cup appearance and first since 2010.
All qualifying results
- Senegal 2-1 South Africa
- Burkina Faso 4-0 Cape Verde Islands
- Ireland 1-5 Denmark
