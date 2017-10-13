Canadian international Will Johnson will have charges of domestic abuse against him dropped provided he completes a year-long diversion program including a 26-week counselling program.
Major League Soccer confirmed on Friday that the prosecution will not pursue charges against the Orlando City SC midfielder with regard to an alleged domestic incident on Sept. 5.
The league also completed its independent investigation and Johnson is now permitted to return to team activities and competition in light of the suspension that he has already served.
Evidence reviewed by MLS does not establish that Johnson physically assaulted his wife.
Nonetheless, the league has concluded that his overall conduct the night of the incident was not consistent with MLS policy and that the five-game suspension served was appropriate.
The Toronto-born Johnson has won 43 caps for Canada.
